Whatley to Newsmax: Pipe Bomber Case Ignored Under Biden

Michael Whatley, a former Republican National Committee chair, Friday on Newsmax accused the Biden administration of having "ignored" the investigation into pipe bombs planted near the Republican and Democratic national headquarters offices in Washington, D.C., on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the U.S. Capitol.

"I'm just thankful that [Attorney General] Pam Bondi and [FBI Deputy Director] Dan Bongino and [FBI Director] Kash Patel did not let this go," Whatley, who is running for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"They went through the evidence. They took the time to figure this out."

Whatley called it "unfortunate" that "the Biden administration for four years completely ignored this case," but said he was glad an arrest was made and wants to ensure the suspect is never able to threaten the public again.

On Thursday, federal authorities said Brian J. Cole Jr. of Woodbridge, Virginia, had been arrested as the suspect in the long-running investigation.

Patel told Newsmax on Thursday that the arrest reflects what he and other officials long suspected: That the Biden administration left key evidence untouched for years, requiring the incoming Trump team to restart the investigation.

Whatley also outlined his pitch to North Carolina voters as he enters the state's Senate race, saying his campaign will focus on jobs, wages, and public safety while aligning with President Donald Trump.

"We need policies that are going to create jobs and raise wages across North Carolina. That's what I'm going to go fight for," he said, pointing to trade, tax, and regulatory policies he said would help manufacturers, small businesses, and farmers.

Whatley also targeted his expected Democrat opponent, former Gov. Roy Cooper and his record on crime and the economy, and blamed rising costs on Democrats' leadership in Washington and Raleigh.

"What we saw when Joe Biden was in office, when my opponent, Roy Cooper, was in office, health care costs exploded, grocery costs exploded, gasoline prices went through the roof, housing prices went through the roof," he said.

He argued housing shocks have been especially painful, adding that "it costs twice as much in 2024 to buy the same house that it did in 2020."

However, when asked about the White House promoting economic gains, Whatley said it is too soon for celebration and reiterated his focus on lowering prices and interest rates.

"I think we're not in a position to have victory laps yet," he said. "Prices are still very high. We need to bring them down."

But he did give the current administration credit for energy production and falling gasoline prices.

Trump, Whatley said, "has unleashed American energy, and gasoline prices are down below $3 a gallon across the country."

Still, Whatley said more work is needed to reduce grocery costs and support farmers through trade policy.

"We also need to make sure that we have trade policies for our agricultural exports, but we've got to get those prices down at the grocery store as well," he said.

