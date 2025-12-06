Whatley Blasts Cooper on Immigration After Train Stabbing

A stabbing aboard Charlotte's Blue Line light rail that left a passenger seriously injured has sparked renewed criticism of former North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's record on cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

"This is Roy Cooper's legacy," Michael Whatley, who is running for Senate in North Carolina as a Republican in a potential high-stakes race against Cooper, wrote in a public statement provided to Newsmax Saturday.

"While governor, he blocked sheriffs from working with ICE. He tied law enforcement's hands and left North Carolinians vulnerable.

"From 2019 to 2024, Cooper vetoed EVERY SINGLE bill that would have let law enforcement do their job and cooperate with ICE. He called it 'divisive.'

"The result? 500 illegal immigrants with ICE detainers walked free. Some charged with rape, kidnapping, and murder. Cooper chose criminals over cops."

Transit officials say Charlotte's latest Blue Line light rail stabbing suspect is an undocumented immigrant. The incident comes months after the fatal August stabbing of Iryna Zarutska on the same rail line.

"President Trump warned Cooper in 2019 that his veto was 'a terrible decision for the great people of North Carolina,'" Whatley's statement added. "He begged him to 'get back to the basics of fighting crime.'

"Cooper didn't just ignore the warning — he DOUBLED DOWN. Again in 2022. Again in 2024. Cooper created a revolving door for violent criminals, protected illegal aliens, and abandoned North Carolina families. Now he wants to be your senator?"

Trump also weighed in Saturday, rebuking Democratic-run cities even in states that have gone Republican in presidential elections. North Carolina has been considered a key battleground state for presidential campaigns and House and Senate seats.