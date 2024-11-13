Trump Victory Spurs Push for West Bank Annexation

Some lawmakers in Israeli's right-wing government are pushing for Israel to annex parts of the occupied West Bank following President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Israel's far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, on Tuesday ordered preparations for the annexation of settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank while Gideon Sa'ar, Israel's new foreign minister, on Monday told reporters that the government had made no decision on the issue of annexation as yet, but noted it had been discussed during Trump's first and added that "if it will be relevant it will be discussed again with our friends in Washington."

A State Department spokesperson called the comments "disturbing" and "not conducive to building an enduring peace."

The Biden administration has "reiterated consistently the clear position of the United States in support of a two-state solution as part of a negotiated process that provides for an independent Palestinian state, with security guarantees for Israel," the spokesperson said.

Mike Huckabee, who Trump has tapped as U.S. ambassador to Israel, on Wednesday said annexation would be a possibility under the Republican president.

"Well of course," Huckabee told Israel's Army Radio. "I won't make the policy; I will carry out the policy of the president."

He also said no other president had been as "helpful in securing an understanding of the sovereignty of Israel," noting Trump's support for recognizing Israel's claims on the Golan Heights and Jerusalem.

"No one has done more than President Trump and I fully expect that will continue," Huckabee said.

The land in question has been recognized by the international community as belonging to Palestinians.