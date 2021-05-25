Former President Trump: 'I'm Not Such a Believer' in UFOs

Despite a recent report by CBS News "60 Minutes" that presented new evidence of the military witnessing unidentified flying “phenomenon” in the skies, former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he only believes “what you see.”

Trump was a guest on the debut of The Dan Bongino Show Tuesday that filled the time slot previously held by the late Rush Limbaugh on the Westwood One radio network.

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent, asked Trump “Is there something the government isn’t telling us about this UFO thing, because I’m a little concerned here.”

“I’m sort of a believer in what you see,” Trump answered. “There are a lot of people out there, they are into that. I get that so much, ‘is it true sir?’ I’m not such a believer, but some people are so I don’t want to hurt their dreams or their fears.”

During his administration, Trump commissioned a report that is due out to Congress and the public sometime next month that addresses what the military knows about “UAPs.”

Established by Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist on Aug. 4, 2020, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force has been working to “detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Defense at the time.

The "60 Minutes" report included videos, eye-witness accounts, and interviews with those working on a project in the Pentagon that analyzed military encounters with the objects.

Two former pilots described a white “Tic-Tac” looking object off the coast of California in 2004 that did things present technology does not allow for.

One of the pilots said that she would probably not have even reported the incident if she had been out there by herself instead of witnessing it with three other military members.

Another former pilot said that during his time from 2015-2019, these types of events were witnessed by military personnel almost “every day.”

In the report, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said that this is a national security issue whatever the source of the objects may be.

“We are going to find out when we get that report,” Rubio told 60 Minutes. “I don’t think we can allow the stigma (about UFO sightings) to keep us from answering very fundamental questions. I want us to take it seriously and have a process to take it seriously.

