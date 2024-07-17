Trump Book of 'Tweets' as 'Poetry' Sells Out at RNC

Two men set up a booth at the Republican National Convention to sell a unique book titled "The Collected Poems of Donald J. Trump," The Hill reported.

This 300-page hardcover book, bound in green, features former President Trump's posts on X, presenting them as poetic works.

Each page of the book contains a single post from the social platform known as X. Page 270, for instance, highlights one of Trump’s "most-minimal works" with just the word “we.” The book organizes the tweets into sections such as "loathing," "introspective musings," "big, bigger, biggest," "like a dog," and "free verse," the latter described as transcending the English language to "soar to new heights."

The book has been a hit at the convention, with hundreds of copies sold out rapidly. One of the sellers, dressed in a "Covfefe" T-shirt, engaged with a skeptical attendee who questioned the poetic value of the term “covfefe,” a typo from a 2017 Trump tweet that went viral.

A woman customer initially refused to buy anything from a seller she believed to be a Democrat. After the seller assured her he was not, she bought multiple copies.

The two sellers, Gregory Woodman and Ian Pratt, revealed to The Hill that this volume covers tweets from Trump's early years, 2009 to 2019, and is priced at $45 to honor Trump's historical significance. Volume 2, covering "the impeachments, the indictments, the incitement, the global pandemic," will be priced at $47. Woodman humorously added that the price might rise to $48 if Vice President Kamala Harris steps in at the last minute.

The prices of $45 and $47 correspond to numerical symbols linked with Trump's past and prospective presidential terms.

Additionally, Woodman and Pratt intend to donate a portion of the proceeds to the families of the victims “caught in the crossfire” of the recent assassination attempt at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.