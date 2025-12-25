WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | truth social | posts | issues

Trump Starts Christmas With Truth Social Barrage

By    |   Thursday, 25 December 2025 10:42 AM EST

President Donald Trump got in the spirit of giving for Christmas, offering more than 100 social media posts regarding an array of issues.

In a barrage of Truth Social posts that began shortly before midnight, Trump posted mostly video clips and allies' social media posts.

Among the president's Christmas posts was one of Newsmax's Rob Schmitt reporting about a single Social Security number used for more than 125 health insurance policies.

There was another post of an "American Agenda" segment about potential fraud in blue states California and Minnesota.

Trump’s Christmas activity began with a brief video of trade adviser Peter Navarro promoting the president's economic policies.

Trump then shared a clip of his 2016 inaugural speech in which he said, "Whether we are Black, or brown or white. We all bleed the same red blood of patriots.

"We all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same great American flag."

Former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are seen listening during the black-and-white clip.

Trump posted a video of Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah explaining how to pass bills that "don’t involve cloture," with a simple majority.

The president also shared a White House social media post about being a "President of Peace" for accomplishing such things as working to end eight wars, forcing NATO members to spend more money for defense, and targeting drug cartels.

He reposted White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller's theory that Democrats intend to transform the U.S. into Somalia.

Trump also posted an X comment from New York Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney, who said, "Republicans cut taxes, cut red tape, and unleashed American energy to lower costs and cut jobs.

"NY Democrats would rather raise taxes & drive up costs to sabotage that progress then let constituents get real relief."

There was a video clip of Secretary of State Marco Rubio responding to Democrat Sen. Van Hollen, who said he regretted voting to confirm the former Florida senator to his current role.

He shared a video clip showing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick speaking about the economy's "golden age"  under Trump.

He also posted items concerning the 2020 election. One showed actor Roseanne Barr claiming COVID-19 was a Democrat plot to rig the election.

In a post on Truth Social earlier Wednesday, Trump wrote, "Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly."

