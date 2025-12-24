Trump, Melania Spread Christmas Cheer on NORAD Santa Calls

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump slipped into honorary elf roles on Christmas Eve, joining the annual NORAD Tracks Santa calls to help keep the holiday magic soaring through the skies.

From their festive telephone posts at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, the Trumps fielded questions on separate Santa hotlines from children across the country who dialed into the North American Aerospace Defense Command's beloved Christmas Eve tradition.

The event partially aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform.

NORAD, a U.S.-Canadian military partnership better known for guarding North American airspace, has doubled as Santa's co-pilot every Christmas Eve since 1955, a tradition born from a misdialed phone number that turned a cold call into a warm holiday staple.

Callers eager to track Santa's sleigh got more than just latitude and longitude. They also received a healthy helping of Christmas cheer from the president and first lady, who sounded right at home spreading goodwill.

A girl from Oklahoma named Anastasia, 4, asked the president when Santa would be arriving at her home.

"Well, Santa is going to stop over tonight," he said. "Leave you a lot of beautiful presents. Like really beautiful presents. What do you want more than anything else? What present would you like?"

"Um, a dollhouse," she said.

"Wow, a dollhouse? I think we can work that out," Donald Trump said. "Have a feeling, Mommy, that we can work that out, right? I think Santa's going to bring you the most beautiful dollhouse you've ever seen. Let me know how good the dollhouse is.

"We owe a lot to Santa, so I think Santa will fulfill your wish. Thank you, honey. Take care of yourself. Merry Christmas. Say hello to Oklahoma. We love Oklahoma."

Another child, Emily, asked the first lady a similar question about Santa's schedule.

"I think it will be dark, very late tonight," Melania Trump said. "Emily, it's best if you go to sleep and then Santa will arrive to your house."

A 5-year-old girl from North Carolina wanted to know whether Santa might get upset if cookies weren't left out.

"I think he won't get mad, but I think he will be very disappointed," the president said. "You know, Santa, he tends to be a little bit on the cherubic side.

"Do you know what cherubic means? A little on the heavy side. You'd like to leave some cookies for Santa, right?"

"Yes," the girl responded.

"But you're not going to forget," he said. "I would leave them. I think Santa has a serious appetite. … You take care of yourself.

"North Carolina is a great place. You are surrounded by great people and great parents. Say hello to them, OK? Thank you, honey. Say hello to Santa if you see him."

After hanging up their Santa hats, the president and first lady followed the festive calls by speaking with U.S. military service members stationed around the globe, extending holiday thanks to those serving far from home.

NORAD's Santa tracking operation uses the same radar, satellites, and high-tech aerospace tools that typically scan for potential threats.

On Christmas Eve, those systems pivot from defense to delight, following Santa's sleigh as it circles the globe.

The annual program receives hundreds of thousands of calls and digital inquiries each Christmas Eve, giving families a whimsical break from winter weather and a reminder that even military precision has room for a little Christmas magic.

NORAD's Tracks Santa hotline, accessible by calling 1-877-HI-NORAD or visiting NORADSanta.org, provides real-time updates on Santa's sleigh as it "travels" across time zones, with volunteers at Peterson Space Force Base answering calls in multiple languages.