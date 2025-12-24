WATCH TV LIVE

RNC Chair Christmas Message: 'Wages Are Up, Prices Are Down'

By    |   Wednesday, 24 December 2025 04:28 PM EST

Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters issued a Christmas message on Wednesday, noting how much better off Americans are under President Donald Trump.

"Christmas is the time we all get a chance to slow down, unwind, and celebrate with friends and loved ones," Gruters said in the video. "I hope you will take this time to reflect on the true meaning of the season and cherish these precious moments together."

Gruters was unanimously elected Republican National Committee chair in August after Michael Whatley decided to run for senator of North Carolina.

The new RNC chief used his holiday message to highlight the better economic outlook Americans are seeing under the Trump administration.

"This holiday season, thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Republicans, wages are up and prices are finally coming down, bringing relief to many Americans," Gruters said.

"While there's still work to do, I know we're all grateful to have less stress and more on the table and under the tree this year.

"From my family, and everyone here at the Republican National Committee, I want to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy Holidays," he concluded.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

