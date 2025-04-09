Canadian PM Carney: Trump Tariff Pause 'Welcome Reprieve'

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has called President Donald Trump's pause on some tariffs "welcome" and said all negotiations concerning U.S. and Canadian security and trading concerns will resume following his country's federal elections on April 28.

"The pause on reciprocal tariffs announced by President Trump is a welcome reprieve for the global economy. As President Trump and I have agreed, the U.S. President and the Canadian Prime Minister will commence negotiations on a new economic and security relationship immediately following the Federal election," Carney posted on X Wednesday.

Last week, Trump announced his much-anticipated reciprocal tariffs on more than 180 countries designed to reset global trade and return manufacturing to the United States. Specifically for Canada, Trump imposed a 25% auto tariff, which took effect last Thursday.

In response, Carney said his country will impose a 25% tariff of its own on U.S. auto imports that do not comply with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on free trade. Carney said the tariffs would not be imposed on auto parts, citing benefit to the integrated production system, nor would they be imposed on Mexico.

According to the most recent polls, Carney leads the conservative challenger Pierre Poilievre by nearly double-digit points with two weeks to go. Trump has become a major campaign talking point for Canadians following the president's repeated remarks about making Canada the 51st state and the real-world implications of his strict tariffs between the neighboring countries.

Carney called for a snap election on March 23 shortly after replacing Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party.

"This election is importantly about who can best fight for Canadian families, workers, and businesses at the negotiating tables with the United States and other potential partner countries. The stakes have never been higher," Carney continued.

Although Trump had announced a 90-day pause on some of the reciprocal tariffs, goods imported from Canada and Mexico are not covered under the current negotiations.

"I am working hard to earn that responsibility to protect our country through this crisis and to build Canada strong," Carney concluded.