Trump Threatens New 250 Percent Tariff on Canada

President Donald Trump threatened to slap a new 250% reciprocal tariff on Canadian lumber and dairy products, perhaps as soon as Friday, one day after pausing a 25% tariff on other Canadian goods.

Trump made the comments to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, citing Canada’s 250% tariffs on U.S. dairy exports to the north.

“Canada has been ripping us off for years on lumber and on dairy products,” Trump told reporters. “They will be met with the exact same tariff unless they drop it. That’s what reciprocal means.”

“We may do it as early as today, or we’ll wait until Monday or Tuesday. We’re going to charge the same thing. It’s not fair. It never has been fair, and they’ve treated our farmers badly,” he added.

Canada imposes a 241% tariff on American milk exports, CNN reported.

Trump earlier this week paused 25% reciprocal tariffs on Canada and Mexico until April 2.