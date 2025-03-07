WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | uaw | tariffs | biden | shawn fain | united auto workers

Trump: UAW '100 Percent Correct' on Need for Tariffs

By    |   Friday, 07 March 2025 11:04 AM EST

President Donald Trump on Friday highlighted the support he received from the United Auto Workers, saying that the union is "100% correct" that tariffs "are necessary."

The UAW released a statement Tuesday saying they fully back Trump's efforts to end the "free trade disaster."

"The head of the United Auto Workers of America just stated that TARIFFS ARE NECESSARY to correct years of abuse of the USA by other countries and companies. We have lost 90,000 factories and plants since the beginning of NAFTA. HE IS 100% CORRECT!!!" Trump said in a post to Truth Social.

Trump didn't mention UAW President Shawn Fain by name. Trump and Fain clashed often during the most recent presidential campaign. Fain supported Democrat nominee Kamala Harris and spoke at the Democratic National Convention in August.

Trump on Thursday vowed to end the "massive trade deficit" that grew to record numbers under former President Joe Biden.

The all-time high trade deficit of $131.4 billion was 34% greater than the $98.1 billion deficit in December. The percentage change in the deficit announced by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis was the largest since March 2015.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Friday, 07 March 2025 11:04 AM
