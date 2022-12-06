Trump Special Counsel Smith Issues Subpoenas in Several States

Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump, has issued officials in Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin, for documents containing communications between Trump and local officials relating to the 2020 election, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

According to a copy of one of the subpoenas sent to the "Custodian of Records" for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, published by the Post Tuesday, Smith is seeking documentation of any communications Trump had with officials following the controversial 2020 election possibly asking them to change election results in his favor.

The subpoena defines a "document" as "any written, recorded, or graphic material of any kind that is in your possession, custody, or control," including "contracts, agreements, letters, telegrams, interoffice memos, notes, reports, analyses, worksheets, spreadsheets, notebooks, surveys, lists, outlines, schedules, pamphlets, newsletters, flyers, charts, logbooks, tabulations, compilations, studies, books, records, telephone books or messages, visitor books, calendar or diary entries, desk or appointment calendars, drafts, business cards, minutes or meetings or conferences, notes or memos or other records of telephone or other conversations or communications, electronic transmissions [including emails, text messages, instant messaging, chat rooms, electronic bulletin boards," and several other items.

The subpoena, sent by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Burke, said the items are to be sent to the FBI. Special Agent Daniel Mehochko at the Manassas, Virginia, field office by Dec. 9.

The Post reported that the subpoenas arrived in Dane County, Wisconsin, Maricopa County, Arizona, and Wayne County, Michigan, late last week, and to Milwaukee on Monday.

Smith, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland Nov. 18 to look into possible criminal activity by Trump regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, protest and riot at the U.S. Capitol and "classified" documents Trump may have illegally taken to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving office, appears to be expanding his probe to include local officials in these several states, according to the Post.

The subpoena also requests documents that mention the names of several Trump allies including Rudolph Giuliani, Bernard Kerik, Joe DiGenova, Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, William "Bill" Stepien, Matthew Morgan, and William Olson, among several others.

"I'm happy to participate in this process," George Christenson, the Milwaukee clerk, who confirmed the subpoena in a telephone interview with the news outlet Tuesday and provided a copy to The Washington Post, said.

He told the Post, however, that he was not aware of any documents or communications with his office that have not already been made public, a sentiment echoed by Dane County, Wisconsin, Clerk Scott McDonell.

"I am not aware of any significant communications that have not already been made public," McDonell said in the article.