Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Someone Will Leak Trump's Tax Records

It would not be a surprise if former President Donald Trump's tax returns end up being leaked to the public, Rep Andy Biggs told Newsmax on Thursday.

The Supreme Court earlier this week cleared the way for Trump's tax returns to be released to House Democrats.

"Don't forget, this is the same crew that said he was bankrupt and had no money, and then when it came back in and it turns out he was doing very well, they said, Oh, yes, he's too rich," Biggs, R-Ariz., said on "John Bachman Now." "I mean that's what goes on. They're just attacking him constantly."

Earlier this week, the justices denied an emergency application Trump made on Oct. 31 to block a ruling from a lower court upholding the House Ways and Means Committee's request for the tax records. None of the court's justices dissented from the decision.

Biggs called the committee's claims a "pretext" as the "real thing was to go after Donald Trump."

"That's what this has always been about," Biggs said. "I mean, they've gone after every aspect of President Trump's life since the day he rolled down the escalator and announced he decided to run for president. This is just one more avenue to go after him, and they're looking for anything they can. You've got criminal investigations that have gone on for years. You've had investigations in Congress, and this is just one more attack."

Biggs on Thursday also talked about the upcoming race for House speaker and insisted that current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., does not have the votes to take the spot.

Biggs, who said there is "just me" who is interested in the seat, told Newsmax that House Republicans who oppose McCarthy want "someone who's going to fight for the 'America First' agenda.'"

"We want somebody who not only will do that but will have a proactive agenda going forward has a strategy on how we're going to defeat [President Joe] Biden as much as possible, someone who is going to rally the troops on all sides of our conference and get this thing done," Biggs said. "I just don't think Kevin's going to be able to get there, and I don't think he has the votes today."

McCarthy, Biggs added, is "beginning to acknowledge" he doesn't have the 218 votes he needs to become speaker.

"He came out yesterday and said that he's going to be the speaker no matter how many ballots it takes or something to that effect, that he knows that there will be multiple ballots," Biggs said. "It's the first time we've seen an acknowledgment that he does not have the votes."

Overall, Biggs said Republicans want a speaker who will help lead with "good governance."

"We also want someone who's going to open what members can participate," Biggs said. "We haven't had an open amendment process since I've been in Congress."

The House also needs an appropriations process that works so the nation's budget can finally be balanced, he said.

"We haven't balanced the budget in more than 20 years, so it's time to start taking these things seriously and change the trajectory," he said. "You're not going to change any of this stuff, quite frankly, in my opinion, unless you change the leader of the top."

