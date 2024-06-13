GOP Senators Block Biden Nominees to Protest 'Lawfare'

A group of five of former President Donald Trump's closest allies in the Senate are expected to announce Thursday their plans to block the swift confirmations of almost 50 of President Joe Biden's nominees to positions throughout the government.

They're calling it their "continuing response to the current administration's persecution" of Trump.

The effort is being led by Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, one of those reportedly on former President Donald Trump's list of potential running mates. Other GOP senators signing the pledge were Sens. Mike Lee, Utah; Bill Hagerty, Tennessee; Roger Marshall, Kansas, and Tommy Tuberville, Alabama, reports Punchbowl News.

The group, in a joint statement, vowed that they will "defend against attempts to fast track" the nominees, and comes with Trump scheduled to meet in separate sessions with House and Senate Republicans on Thursday.

Vance's group said in their statement that their blockade will apply to those "who supported lawfare or censorship" of Trump or who suggested that the prosecutions were "reasonable."

The block will slow the nomination proceedings to a crawl, as they will require more roll-call votes and floor time for their confirmations.

The nominations include:

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., to represent the U.S. at the U.N. General Assembly.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, to represent the U.S. on the World Health Organization board.

Christopher Schroeder, for the board of trustees for the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation.

Former Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., to serve as U.S. representative to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Leslie Bluhm, for the board of directors for the Corporation for National and Community Service.

Jeffrey Gural, to become chair of the Public Buildings Reform Board.

Vance and his fellow group members said they will keep the blockade going through the election, meaning many of the non-judicial nominations could drag on for several months. In one case, for Lee, the confirmation may not go through, as the U.N. General Assembly will convene in September.