Former Trump Official Crowley Warns Republicans: Don't Underestimate AOC

By    |   Saturday, 30 November 2024 02:03 PM EST

Former Trump official Monica Crowley on Friday warned Republicans not to “underestimate” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who has “tremendous grassroots support" and is constantly “connecting directly to voters” through social media.

"Just a word of warning to the Republicans, to my party, do not underestimate AOC, she's young, she's vibrant, she's attractive," Crowley said during an appearance on Fox News when asked whether it was fair to rule AOC out for a 2028 presidential bid.

"I think she's wrong on everything, but she does have real grassroot support. And all the energy and activism in the Democrat party remains with the revolutionary left, of which she is a part.

"So, every time the Republicans have underestimated the Democrats, we ended up with Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. So, let's not do it again in four years."

However, Crowley added: "The lesson of this last 2024 election and Donald Trump's landslide mandate victory is that the country has had enough of the radical left, it's had enough of socialism, it's had enough of cancel culture and wokeness, and it rejected roundly all of those things. So, I don't think in four short years the country is going to say, 'We need more communism.'"

Newsfront
Saturday, 30 November 2024 02:03 PM
