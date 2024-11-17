WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: aoc | aipac | congress | lobbying

AOC Targets Pro-Israel AIPAC: 'Wildly Unpopular Agenda'

By    |   Sunday, 17 November 2024 10:23 PM EST

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took to X on Sunday, asserting that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee was promoting a "wildly unpopular agenda" to members of Congress.

"If people want to talk about members of Congress being overly influenced by a special interest group pushing a wildly unpopular agenda that pushes voters away from Democrats then they should be discussing AIPAC," Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

The congresswoman's post came in response to a post from Jeremy Slevin, senior adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

"Weird to have a whole discourse about 'special interest groups' that completely leaves out corporate and industry lobbies — by far the most influential 'groups' in the Democratic Party," he wrote.

"Nonprofits have mostly filled the void that labor used to have in the party. If you want a Democratic Party responsive to the needs of the working class, support a revitalized labor movement," Slevin wrote in another post.

