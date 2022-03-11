Trump Touts South Carolina Rally

Former President Donald Trump is pushing his "big rally" Saturday in South Carolina that he says will be a show-stopper.

In a statement released Friday, he said: “Big rally in South Carolina this weekend. Will be honoring Katie Arrington, who is running against the absolutely horrendous Nancy Mace, and Russell Fry, who is likewise running against ‘doesn’t have a clue’ Tom Rice.

"Big crowds at the Florence Regional Airport, starts at 7:00PM ET. See you there!”

Mace, U.S. representative for South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, is facing Arrington, who served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from the 94th District from 2017 to 2019, in the GOP primary.

Fry, a Republican state representative in the 106th District, is running to unseat Rice, a GOP U.S. representative for South Carolina's 7th District.