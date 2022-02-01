Trump: Vote Out Tom Rice of South Carolina

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a statement endorsing Republican South Carolina state Rep. Russell Fry, who is running to unseat Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., one of only 10 House GOP members to vote for Trump's impeachment.

Trump called Rice a "coward," and called for him to "be thrown out of office ASAP," in a statement released by his political action committee Save America.

"Congressman Tom Rice of South Carolina, the coward who abandoned his constituents by caving to Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left, and who actually voted against me on Impeachment Hoax #2, must be thrown out of office ASAP—and we have just the man to do it!

"America First Champion Russell Fry has been a leading fighter on Election Integrity, is pro-Life, pro-God, pro-Gun and, very importantly, pro-LOW Taxes. As Chief Majority Whip in South Carolina, he led the charge in passing the Open Carry Act, and also succeeded with the Religion is Essential Act. Russell loves our Military and our Vets—he is strong on Border Security and Crime. Russell Fry, who is all in for the Palmetto State, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. VOTE TOM RICE OUT NOW!"

Rice voted to impeach Trump following the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Explaining his decision in an interview with Politico last December, the South Carolina Republican said that the then-president looked on "with pride" at the Capitol riot and "did nothing to stop it."

The congressman added, "There was a coward in that equation, but it wasn't [former Vice President] Mike Pence."

Rice also told the news outlet that although he voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, he regretted that decision.

"In retrospect I should have voted to certify," Rice said in the interview. "Because President Trump was responsible for the attack on the Capitol."