Report: Trump Mulls Fox's Pirro as Top D.C. Prosecutor

President Donald Trump is considering former prosecutor Jeanine Pirro, a host on Fox News, as interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

Ed Martin had been the acting U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., but his nomination was facing stiff resistance in the Senate, especially among some Republicans, because of his defense of Americans who were charged with participating in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

The Senate had to confirm Martin by May 20, when his 120-day tenure in the interim role was set to expire. Otherwise, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg would have been able to select a temporary replacement to lead the office. Boasberg has sparred with the Trump administration by placing an injunction over the deportations of alleged illegal immigrant gang members to El Salvador.

Trump told reporters from the Oval Office on Thursday that he does have a backup plan for replacing Martin who will be announced “over the next two days” but he didn’t provide a name. His appearance aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform.

“[Ed is] a terrific person and he wasn't getting the support from people that I thought,” Trump said. “He's done a very good job. Crime is down 25% in D.C. during his period of time. I'm very disappointed in that, but I have so many different things that I'm doing now with the trade. You know, I'm one person. I can only make – boom – I can only lift that little phone so many times in a day.

“But we have somebody else that will be great.”

Pirro is a former prosecutor and judge in Westchester County in New York. She began her career at Fox News as a legal analyst in 2006, and she began hosting her weekend program “Justice with Judge Jeanine” in 2011. She is now co-host of “The Five.”

Newsmax reached out to Fox News and the White House for comment.

Trump said he hopes the administration can find a spot for Martin in the Department of Justice or another agency.

“I just want to say Ed is unbelievable and hopefully we can bring him into whether it's DOJ or whatever. In some capacity because [he is] really outstanding,” Trump said. “It was to me, it was disappointing. I'll be honest. I have to be straight. I was disappointed. A lot of people were disappointed, but that's the way it works sometimes. That's the way it works.

“And he wasn't rejected, but we felt it would be hard, and we have somebody else that we will be announcing over the next two days who's going to be great.”