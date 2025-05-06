Sen. Tillis Opposes Trump's Pick for D.C. Prosecutor

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told reporters he will oppose Ed Martin's nomination to be the top federal prosecutor for Washington, D.C.

Tillis' opposition could doom Martin's hopes of being confirmed. Tillis cited Martin's work with the protesters who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, unrest at the U.S. Capitol as a reason for his 'no' vote.

"I have no tolerance for anybody that entered the building on Jan. 6, and that's probably where most of the friction was," Tillis told reporters Tuesday after meeting with Martin Monday night. "If Mr. Martin were being put forth as a U.S. attorney for any district except the district where Jan. 6 happened, the protest happened, I'd probably support him, but not in this district."

Martin was nominated by President Donald Trump, who lobbied for him on social media Monday.

"Ed is coming up on the deadline for Voting, and if approved, HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN," Trump posted to Truth Social.

Martin was appointed by Trump to be interim prosecutor for D.C. the day of his inauguration. His term is set to expire on May 20.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters that Tillis' opposition means Martin is unlikely to be voted out of the Judiciary Committee. If all Democrats vote in opposition, the committee would deadlock 11-11.

"I want the president's nominees to be successful, and that means we put on [the committee agenda] people who have the votes," Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chair of the Judiciary Committee, told reporters.