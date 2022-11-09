Trump Boasts on Truth Social: '219 Wins'

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to air his grievances over the midterm election results for Republicans who were expecting a “red wave.”

He wrote, “While in certain way yesterday’s election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory — 219 WINS and 16 Losses in the General — Who has ever done better than that?”

Republicans seemed a sure bet to take the House and oversight of the executive branch of government.

But Republicans woke up Wednesday to some hard facts as well.

Dr. Mehmet Oz lost to Sen.-elect John Fetterman, D-Pa.; and Herschel Walker, R-Ga., will face Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in a Dec. 6 runoff.

