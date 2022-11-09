×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | midterms | truth social | walker | oz

Trump Boasts on Truth Social: '219 Wins'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 09 November 2022 03:19 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to air his grievances over the midterm election results for Republicans who were expecting a “red wave.”

He wrote, “While in certain way yesterday’s election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory — 219 WINS and 16 Losses in the General — Who has ever done better than that?”

Republicans seemed a sure bet to take the House and oversight of the executive branch of government.

But Republicans woke up Wednesday to some hard facts as well.

Dr. Mehmet Oz lost to Sen.-elect John Fetterman, D-Pa.; and Herschel Walker, R-Ga., will face Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in a Dec. 6 runoff.

Related Stories:

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to air his grievances over the midterm election results for Republicans who were expecting a "red wave." He wrote, "While in certain way yesterday's election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a...
trump, midterms, truth social, walker, oz
131
2022-19-09
Wednesday, 09 November 2022 03:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved