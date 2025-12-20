Trump's 2026 Midterm Push Begins in Tobacco Country

President Donald Trump's decision to launch his first campaign-style event ahead of the 2026 midterm election cycle in rural North Carolina comes as no surprise to leaders in North Carolina's agriculture industry.

The move is a signal of continued support for growers, manufacturers, and workers tied to the state’s tobacco economy and North Carolina as a key battleground state for the 2026 midterms.

North Carolina's pro-tobacco voices hailed Trump's appearance with former Republican National Committee chair and Senate candidate Michael Whatley on Friday and in "tobacco country" as pivotal for the 2026 map.

The tobacco leaders pointed to several important North Carolina policies, including protecting "duty drawback," opposing the Biden administration's proposed menthol restrictions, removing officials described as central to tougher nicotine regulation, and reversing efforts to mandate lower-nicotine tobacco products.

Duty drawback, a long-running export incentive cited as important to manufacturers, was framed as a rare bipartisan issue.

The leaders referenced Fabrizio Ward polling it said showed strong support for preserving the program and warned Republicans could face political backlash if they back repeal, including erosion among core Trump voters in competitive districts.

Ray Starling, general counsel for the North Carolina Chamber, praised Trump’s decision saying, “It should be a surprise to no one that President Trump is choosing North Carolina as his first stop on the campaign trail. This is a critical state, and he understands what truly drives our economy,our tobacco industry, and the farmers and growers that keep it thriving.”

Tobacco Growers of North Carolina President Matt Grissom also welcomed the visit to Nash County, calling it further evidence of Trump’s support for farmers and expressing hope the president would address rising production costs and efforts to expand exports to overseas buyers.

“President Trump has always recognized the economic importance of our crop and rural communities,” Grissom said.