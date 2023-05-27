Trump: I'll Reverse Biden's 'Reckless Policies'

Former President Donald Trump in his Memorial Day weekend message criticized President Joe Biden's "reckless policies" on the economy and promised that if he defeats Biden in the 2024 election, Americans will experience a different story for the holiday in 2025.

"As you gather with family and friends this weekend, everything is more expensive, a lot more expensive actually, because of Joe Biden's reckless policies that have caused soaring energy costs and currency inflation like our country hasn't seen for over 50 years," Trump said in his video, posted on Rumble.

Gas prices have risen 48% since Biden took office, Trump said, adding that food prices have gone up by 18% and airline prices have climbed by 41%.

"Taxes are higher than ever," he continued. "Rates for mortgages and car loans have put the American dream out of reach for countless millions of families."

But with Biden's economy, Trump said, "real wages are down 25 months in a row ... it's the longest streak on record. The typical American family this Memorial Day weekend has lost an average of nearly $7,000 a year in purchasing power because of Joe Biden's failed presidency.

"You could take the worst five presidents in history, and they haven't done the damage that Joe Biden has done."

Trump promised that on the first day of his return to the White House, he will start reversing the "disastrous effects" of Biden's inflation and "rebuild the greatest economy in the history of the world, which is what we had."

He added that he'll unleash energy independence and immediately end "Biden's foolish war on American energy."

"I want to drill," Trump said. "They don't want to get that liquid gold — we have more than anybody — but we're going to get it. We're going to bring those prices way down."

Energy independence will also roll back prices on food and the cost of living, said Trump.

"By Memorial Day 2025, our country will be roaring back," he said. "We will be well on our way to greatness like our country has never seen before ... not only will we be energy independent but we will soon be energy dominant."

"We'll be making so much money, so much that will be reducing debt and lowering your taxes," Trump concluded. "Our country will be great again; I promise."