Trump: McConnell 'Stench' Resulted in Kentucky GOP Loss

By    |   Wednesday, 08 November 2023 11:49 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump blamed Republicans' defeat in the Kentucky governor's race on "the stench" of U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., won reelection Tuesday by defeating Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron in a state Trump won by 26 percentage points in 2020.

Cameron had Trump's backing and also was a favorite of Kentucky's two U.S. Senators: McConnell and Rand Paul.

"Daniel Cameron lost because he couldn’t alleviate the stench of Mitch McConnell," Trump posted Wednesday morning on Truth Social. "I told him [Cameron] early that's a big burden to overcome. McConnell and [Utah Sen. Mitt] Romney are Kryptonite for Republican Candidates. I moved him up 25 Points, but the McConnell relationship was 'too much to bear.'

"Tate Reeves, on the other hand, surged to a win for Governor in Mississippi after my involvement. Congratulations to Tate!"

Reeves defeated challenger Brandon Presley, who raised more money and made an aggressive push to give Democrats a rare statewide victory in the Deep South.

Republicans have held the Mississippi governorship for the past 20 years.

Charlie McCarthy | editorial.mccarthy@newsmax.com

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

Newsfront
Wednesday, 08 November 2023 11:49 AM
