Trump: McConnell 'Stench' Resulted in Kentucky GOP Loss

Former President Donald Trump blamed Republicans' defeat in the Kentucky governor's race on "the stench" of U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., won reelection Tuesday by defeating Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron in a state Trump won by 26 percentage points in 2020.

Cameron had Trump's backing and also was a favorite of Kentucky's two U.S. Senators: McConnell and Rand Paul.

"Daniel Cameron lost because he couldn’t alleviate the stench of Mitch McConnell," Trump posted Wednesday morning on Truth Social. "I told him [Cameron] early that's a big burden to overcome. McConnell and [Utah Sen. Mitt] Romney are Kryptonite for Republican Candidates. I moved him up 25 Points, but the McConnell relationship was 'too much to bear.'

"Tate Reeves, on the other hand, surged to a win for Governor in Mississippi after my involvement. Congratulations to Tate!"

Reeves defeated challenger Brandon Presley, who raised more money and made an aggressive push to give Democrats a rare statewide victory in the Deep South.

Republicans have held the Mississippi governorship for the past 20 years.