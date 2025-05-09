Leavitt: Ridiculous to Think Trump Profits From Presidency

It's "ridiculous" to think President Donald Trump is benefiting financially from his White House term, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Friday, The Hill reports.

"Not to my knowledge and let me just get to the premise of your question that both of you have raised," Leavitt told reporters when asked whether family members were joining the president on his visit and if Trump had plans to meet with anyone involved with the family business while on the trip.

"I think it's frankly ridiculous that anyone in this room would even suggest that President Trump is doing anything for his own benefit. He left a life of luxury and a life of running a very successful real estate empire for public service, not just once, but twice," she added.

The Trump Organization two weeks ago agreed to a new Middle East golf course and real estate deal that involves a Qatari government-owned company.

The New York Times in late April reported that the Trump Organization had accelerated its international real estate deal-making since Trump took office.

Leavitt said Trump has lost money since being in office.

"The American public reelected [Trump] back to this White House because they trust he acts in the best interest of our country and putting the American public first. This is a president who has actually lost money for being president of the United States," she said.

"I don't remember these same type of questions being asked of my predecessor about a career politician who was clearly profiting all of this office. That is not what President Trump does, and this White House holds ourselves to the highest of ethical standards."