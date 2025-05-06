KT McFarland to Newsmax: Saudi Arabia Could Join Abraham Accords

President Donald Trump's teasing of a major announcement at the end of this week will be that Saudi Arabia will join the Abraham Accords, American Conservative Union board member KT McFarland predicted Tuesday on Newsmax.

McFarland, who was Trump's deputy national security adviser in his first term, told "Newsline" that such an announcement would make sense because Trump is heading soon for a visit to Saudi Arabia.

McFarland emphasized that "the big player" that hasn't yet joined the Abraham Accords is Saudi Arabia after Trump was "unable to get them over the finish line" in his first term.

She said if the Saudis do join, "what that does is puts Iran [in such a way] that they are done," stressing that "between that and the Iranian economy collapsing, we have changed the map of the Middle East."

McFarland added that "if Hamas doesn't want to give up the remaining [hostages], then I think we finish the job" of destroying the terrorist organization, saying "don't forget that Iran has supported Hamas financially and in every other way."

"Iran is now completely isolated," McFarland said. "The Houthis are done. Hezbollah is finished. There is no air defense of Iran. The president is going to come and have an ant-Iran coalition around the Abraham Accords."

McFarland added that "I think Hamas is there hanging out to dry," saying that if they don't release the hostages and stop the fighting, "I think they are finished, too."

