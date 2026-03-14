Trump Slams WSJ Report on Tankers Damaged at Saudi Air Base

President Donald Trump on Saturday pushed back on a report that U.S. Air Force refueling planes were damaged at a base in Saudi Arabia, accusing major news outlets of mischaracterizing the extent of the incident.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said media reports claiming five tanker aircraft were struck and rendered unusable were "intentionally misleading."

"Yet again, an intentionally misleading headline by the Fake News Media about the five tanker planes that were supposedly struck down at an Airport in Saudi Arabia, and of no further use," Trump wrote.

Trump said the base had been hit days earlier but disputed reports that the aircraft were destroyed.

"In actuality, the Base was hit a few days ago, but the planes were not 'struck' or 'destroyed,'" he wrote.

"Four of the five had virtually no damage, and are already back in service.

"One had slightly more damage, but will be in the air shortly," Trump said.

He added: "None were destroyed, or close to that, as the Fake News said in headlines."

The president's comments came after The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that five U.S. Air Force refueling tankers were struck and damaged on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia following an attack on the installation.

Trump sharply criticized the Journal and other outlets in his post.

"The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal (in particular), and other Lowlife 'Papers' and Media actually want us to lose the War," Trump wrote.

"Their terrible reporting is the exact opposite of the actual facts," he added.

He also argued that voters have grown increasingly skeptical of major news organizations.

"Fortunately, as proven by our Great and Conclusive Election Win in 2024, the People of our Country understand what is happening far better than the Fake News Media," Trump wrote.