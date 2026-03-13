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5 Air Force Refueling Planes Hit in Iran Strike on Saudi Arabia: WSJ

5 Air Force Refueling Planes Hit in Iran Strike on Saudi Arabia: WSJ
An example of a U.S. military refueling plane. (AP)

Friday, 13 March 2026 09:41 PM EDT

Five U.S. Air Force refueling planes were struck and damaged on the ground at Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing two U.S. officials.

The planes, which were hit during an Iranian missile strike on the Saudi base in recent days, were damaged but not fully destroyed and are being repaired, the Journal said, adding that no one was killed in the strikes.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Five U.S. Air Force refueling planes were struck and damaged on the ground at Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing two U.S. officials.The planes, which were hit during an Iranian missile strike on the Saudi base in...
planes, iran, air force
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2026-41-13
Friday, 13 March 2026 09:41 PM
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