NYC Mayor to Trump Backers, MTG: 'Control Yourselves'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams urged supporters of Donald Trump, namely Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, to practice self-control ahead of the former president's arraignment.

Speaking Monday alongside New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell, the mayor stressed that there were no "credible threats" to the Big Apple at the time but issued a stark warning to protesters.

"Control yourselves," Adams said at a press briefing. "New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger."

"Although we have no specific threats, people [such as] Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, says she's coming to town," he continued. "While you [are] in town, be on your best behavior."

Adams further claimed that New York was the safest large city in the United States, reiterating that local officials would "not allow violence or vandalism of any kind" and won't hesitate to arrest anyone "no matter who" they are.

Sewell parroted the mayor's statement and informed residents that they might "see an increased police presence in parts of the city and should anticipate intermittent road closures over the next few days, particularly in Manhattan."

"I will remind everyone that violence and destruction are not part of legitimate, lawful expression, and it will never be tolerated in our city," Sewell declared, adding that she encourages the use of mass transit to avoid delays.

The news came hours before the former president flew from Florida to New York City on Monday, where he is to surrender to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office.

Although the original date was not public, sources told CNN that Trump had been expected to be arraigned by New York Supreme Court acting Justice Juan Merchan after 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Trump was indicted last week by the Manhattan grand jury overseeing a probe into a hush-money payment to adult performer Stormy Daniels on close to 30 counts of document fraud, NBC News reported.

The former president and his legal team have consistently denied any wrongdoing in the case.