Trump Gets Approval for Gold Coin in His Likeness

An advisory commission appointed by President Donald Trump has approved the design of a commemorative gold coin featuring his image, officials said Thursday, in a move criticized by Democrat opponents.

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts declined to comment when asked by AFP after several media outlets showed the proposed design in reporting on the approval.

The coin is intended to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

One side shows Trump depicted standing with his hands on a desk, and the other features an eagle with wings spread on what appears to be a bell.

The coin does not have a monetary value and its sale price has not been disclosed, but similar commemorative coins sold by the U.S. Mint can cost over $1,000.

"We are thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving president," U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach said in a statement.

Beach noted that the design would differ from Trump images being planned for two other coins, a $1 piece that would be in circulation, and a one-ounce gold one.

Trump replaced all six members of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts last October and appointed new members as he has initiated a series of renovation and building projects since returning to power in January.

Among the projects drawing criticism are a ballroom he is building at the White House, and the renovation of the Kennedy Center for the arts in Washington, which he has renamed.

Another advisory panel, the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, had declined in February to include Trump's coin on the agenda for debate.

Since the signature of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, "no nation on earth has issued coins with the image of a democratically elected leader during the time of their service," one of the committee members, Donald Scarinci, said at the time.

"Only those nations ruled by kings or dictators display the image of their sitting ruler on the coins of the realm," he said.