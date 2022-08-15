Trump Offers to Help Cool Country's 'Temperature'

Former President Donald Trump offered to do "whatever I can to help the country" during "a dangerous time" following the FBI's raid of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.

Trump said the "temperature has to be brought down" in a nation where citizens are "not going to stand for another scam."

"The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I've never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one — years of scams and witch hunts, and now this," Trump told Fox News Digital on Monday morning.

"If there is anything we can do to help, I, and my people, would certainly be willing to do that."

After the Aug. 8 raid, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security sent a bulletin to law enforcement agencies warning of increased threats.

Trump said his representatives had reached out to the Justice Department (DOJ) to offer to help but had not heard back.

"I think they would want the same thing — I’ve never seen anything like this," Trump told Fox News Digital. "It is a very dangerous time for our country.

"I will do whatever I can to help the country."

Trump added that if the temperature is not brought down, "terrible things are going to happen."

The DOJ on Friday said FBI agents who searched Trump's Florida home this week removed 11 sets of classified documents including some marked as top secret. The department added that prosecutors had probable cause to believe the former president may have violated the Espionage Act.

Trump and his allies say the documents had been declassified.

"There has never been a time like this where law enforcement has been used to break into the house of a former president of the United States, and there is tremendous anger in the country — at a level that has never been seen before, other than during very perilous times," Trump told Fox News Digital.

Trump said that many people are irate about the FBI raid because after "years of fake witch hunts and phony Russia, Russia, Russia schemes and scams, nothing happens to those people who perpetuate that — nothing happens with them.

"And then they break into a president’s house ... no one ever thought a thing like this would happen," Trump said.

The former president also took issue with the actions of the FBI agents who performed the raid.

"[They] break in and take whatever they want to take," he said, and added that the agents told his team on the premises to "turn off the camera," and said "no one can go through the rooms.

"They could take anything they want, and put anything they want in," Trump told Fox News Digital. "My people were asked to stand outside."