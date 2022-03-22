Trumps Seek Appeal to Block Sitting for NY Attorney General's Deposition

Former President Donald Trump, along with his adult children, filed an appeal on Monday in opposition to New York Attorney General Letitia James' attempt to have them sit for depositions.

The Trumps argue, according to The Hill, that if James wants them to testify, she should bring them before a state grand jury, wherein witnesses can receive certain immunities.

The appeal in question is an attempt by the Trump family to block a lower court's ruling last month, which ordered the former president and his two eldest children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., to sit for a deposition in James's probe regarding alleged fraudulent dealings by the Trump Organization.

Both James and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office are conducting separate investigations on whether Trump lowered property values on his forms for tax agents but raised them so as to look better for financial lenders.

Attorneys for the Trumps wrote Monday, in regards to the appeal, that statutory protections would be "eviscerated if the same agency involved in the criminal investigation simply opens up a 'civil' investigation into the very same matters."

Late last month, Trump's attorney's filed a notice that they were seeking a review from the state appellate court after Judge Arthur Engoron ordered both Trump and his two eldest children sit for the attorney general's depositions.

From the start of the investigation, Trump has repeatedly condemned it as a politically motivated witch hunt and has filed a federal lawsuit requesting an injunction against the investigation.