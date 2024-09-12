New York Court Dismisses Trump's Gag Order Appeal

The New York State Court of Appeals has dismissed former President Donald Trump's appeal of a gag order in his criminal case involving the falsifying of business documents.

The gag order that remains in place bans Trump from making public statements about prosecutors or their families but has a carve-out allowing the former president to make remarks about Judge Juan Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In May, Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal payments made to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels.

The court found on Thursday "no substantial constitutional question is directly involved," and declined to hear Trump's appeal which had already been rejected by lower courts.

In August, the Appellate Division in Manhattan rejected Trump's appeal, which his lawyers argued violated his constitutional free speech rights under the First Amendment.

The original gag order mandated that Trump refrain from disparaging key witnesses, such as Daniels and his former attorney Michael Cohen.

Newsmax reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.