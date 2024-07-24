Trump Contradicts Self on Dimon for Treasury Consideration

Former President Donald Trump contradicted himself with a Truth Social post Tuesday saying he never had considered JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon for Secretary of the Treasury.

Bloomberg Businessweek published a story last week saying the Republican presidential nominee would consider Dimon for the post in a second Trump administration.

"I have a lot of respect for Jamie Dimon," Trump told the outlet a wide-ranging interview on business and the global economy for a July 16 story.

Asked if he might consider Dimon as a future Treasury secretary, Trump said, "He is somebody that I would consider, sure."

On Tuesday morning, Trump said something different.

"I don't know who said it, or where it came from, perhaps the Radical Left, but I never discussed, or thought of, Jamie Dimon or [BlackRock Chairman and CEO] Larry Fink for Secretary of the Treasury," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Newsmax on Wednesday reached out to the Trump campaign for comment to clarify the former president's remarks.

Dimon has been evasive in the past about whether he would accept a potential government role.

"I want to help my country," he said during an April event, The Hill reported. "I want the next president, whoever it is, to put the other party [members] in their Cabinet. That is what I would like to see. I would like to see practitioners go back to the government."

The Wall Street Journal on Sunday reported that billionaire hedge-fund manager John Paulson and investor Scott Bessent "could play roles in a new Trump administration."

Paulson and Bessent were among Trump's early backers and both played large roles in a fundraiser for the former president in April.

The mention of Paulson and Bessent as possible nominees for Treasury signals that Trump views Wall Street experience as a key factor in making the selection, sources told The Journal.

The newspaper previously reported that Trump his allies had discussed others for Treasury secretary. They include Robert Lighthizer, the former president's top trade adviser; former Trump administration Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Jay Clayton; and Dimon.

Wall Street's financial powerhouses are grappling with diminished influence in Washington, as Trump's choice of a running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, has been openly critical of corporate America, The New York Times reported.