Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Surge Has Dems 'Cannibalizing'

Personal animus against Republican nominee Donald Trump used to surpass his popularity on presidential performance, but pragmatism now reigns: He is now even more popular than his positively rated job performance, according to Dick Morris on Newsmax.

Trump's presidential campaign is so effective, even Democrats now fear President Joe Biden cannot win and must step aside for a potential Plan B to help them keep power — a political "cannibalization," Morris told "Saturday Report."

"There are two ways to measure a politician's popularity — his job rating and his personal favorability — and Trump's job rating has always been 5 or 6 points higher than his personal favorability; and 10% or 20% of the voters would say, 'I like his policies and programs, but I don't much like him'; that's gone now: His personal favorability is higher than his job approval," Morris told host Rita Cosby.

"Very rarely does a public figure get to transform his image, and Trump really has done that."

Democrats seeing the overwhelming support and love for Trump after his defiant fist-pumping rise from a failed assassination attempt at the Republican National Convention are now ready to wage a political "coup" to oust their leader to find someone that might be able to compete with Trump, according to Morris.

"You said the Democrats are scrambling," Morris told Cosby. "I don't think they're scrambling. I think they're cannibalizing.

"They've now reached the stage where they're killing each other. And, two clear fault lines or two clear factions are emerging:"Those who want Biden to stay and those who want him to go."

The trickle-down effect of newfound Democrat animus against Biden — not that they fear his long-exposed cognitive issues, but the realization he will probably lost to Trump's surging popularity — might affect the House and Senate races, Democrats fear, Morris noted.

"The ranks of those that want him to go include 30 or 35 Democratic members of Congress, but much more importantly, they include Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Jon Tester of Montana — those are two of the five most endangered Democrats running for the Senate," Morris continued. "And you assume the others are probably going to come in the next few days.

"And that's an appeal that is very hard for Biden to ignore, because it really amounts to a plea by his own party not to drag them down."

Ultimately, Biden might be too powerful and selfish to listen to even Democrats jumping ship, forcing a potential exercising of the 25th Amendment to remove a sitting president, Morris warned.

"If Biden stays in this race and insists on running and you get these massive calls by Democrats for him to leave, I think it inevitably goes to the 25th Amendment," Morris said, adding, "the Cabinet is the obstacle.

"The Congress would probably vote to get rid of him, but you need a majority of his own appointees in the Cabinet, and I haven't seen any interviews with them or any stats on that.

"But this would have to be an inside coup in the country's interest where these guys say, look, you can't continue with him as president.

"I mean, he doesn't even know the name of the secretary of defense."

That last Morris remark noted Biden this week failed to instantly recall Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's name, merely referring to him as "a Black man."

"I think as a practical matter, he'll probably stay in office, which when you think about it is horrible that we're going to have a man who is too incapable — in his own view — of running for office — staying in office for six months while China might invade Taiwan, while Russia is plundering eastern Europe, and while stuff is going wrong and Israel is fighting Hamas.

"It is terrible to see America so leaderless as this leaves us, and it's hard to see that continuing.

"But Biden is very involved with his own condition, very self-involved, and used to promoting himself. And he may not have the best interests of the country at heart, at which point the question becomes the 25th Amendment."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com