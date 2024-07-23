Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: Harris 'Owns Every Ounce' of Biden's Record

Caroline Sunshine, deputy communications director for the Trump campaign, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Democrats' strategy of swapping out President Joe Biden for Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket isn't going to work because Harris "owns every ounce" of Biden's record.

"We're watching the Democrat Party try to become unburdened by what has been by having Joe Biden step down as the nominee and selecting likely Kamala Harris as the next one, but, as we find out, it's not going to be that easy to become unburdened by what has been, because Joe Biden's record is Kamala Harris's record," Sunshine said during an appearance on "National Report." "In fact, her record is even more extreme than Joe Biden's, but she certainly owns every ounce of Joe Biden's record of failure and incompetency and weakness, whether that be on the border, the economy, peace and war on the world stage."

Former President Donald Trump recently suggested on Truth Social that the GOP should be reimbursed for the money it poured into trying to defeat Biden, after he bowed out of the presidential race on Sunday. Sunshine said, "It's the American people that want their money back from the Democrat Party."

She added: "Look at the economy that we have; there's no amount of fundraising the Democrat Party can do to change their platform.

"You can change the candidate. You can't change the platform. You can't change the problems that the American people are facing. Those are not changing.

"We know what the issues are that are most important to the American people this election. They're the economy, they're inflation, they're immigration.

"The Democrats already lit $150 million on fire trying to beat President Trump," she continued. "They are welcome to continue to do so again, because, again, no amount of money is going to change the fact that Kamala Harris is the border czar who has presided over Biden's border bloodbath.

"She is the border czar that never even gave a phone call to either one of the border chiefs on duty. You can't change the fact that.

"We're seeing runaway inflation. People can't afford baby formula, diapers, let alone homes. And we're seeing a foreign policy that continues to be a disaster."

Speaking to one of Harris' likely strategies of running on women's issues, Sunshine said that young mothers are feeling the pinch of the vice president's record on the economy.

"We want to talk about women, let's talk about the fact that I got a text message from a young mother yesterday saying two years ago, when she had her baby, baby formula was at $22 a carton. She was at Costco yesterday. It's now at $45 a package. She said, 'Who can afford this?' That is Kamala Harris's record," Sunshine said.

