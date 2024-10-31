WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Campaign Ad Highlights Black Voter Support

Thursday, 31 October 2024 12:29 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's campaign on Thursday released a new ad that shows Black men explaining why they plan to vote for the Republican presidential candidate and not for Vice President Kamala Harris.

In announcing the ad, the Trump campaign said: "Team Trump's direct outreach to Black men, including barbershop talks, visits to churches, and community events, has helped contribute to a major increase in support among Black men for President Trump. Data shows that President Trump's message to provide economic opportunity, public safety, and secure borders is resonating with Black male voters."

The one-minute video ad shows eight Black men saying they will vote for Trump.

"I believe Donald J. Trump is well-suited for the job because he'll bring back manufacturing to our country, create economic growth and, more importantly, preserve our traditional values," Henry Ike said. "He's done it before. He can do it again."

Chicago native Kendall Sanders agreed.

"I feel that he's going to get this country back up and running to how it's supposed to be,” Sanders said.

John Anthony introduced his daughter, Jiraiya, and said: "I want to make sure that she's protected, and I believe Donald Trump is the man for that. I endorse Donald Trump for president."

"He can make our communities great again," said Leon Benjamin, one of several men saying, "I'm not with her."

The video ends showing the Trump/Vance campaign logo and the #IMNOTWITHHER hashtag.

Recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll results showed Trump has benefited by appealing to Black voters, particularly men, by focusing on economic issues and crime.

Although Harris leads among Black voters with 72%, that is a significant drop compared to traditional Democrat support in the group. Trump's 17% among Black voters marks a considerable inroad.


