Report: Trump Campaign Buys Big on Urban Radio

The campaign for former President Donald Trump has purchased ads on some the "biggest R&B and hip hop radio stations" in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Dan O'Donnell reported on Wednesday.

O'Donnell, of the "Dan O'Donnell Show" out of Milwaukee, posted Wednesday morning on X that the Trump team's investment in urban radio ad buys in both Philadelphia and Milwaukee show the former president sees a window to court young Blacks in the two critical swing states.

"This follows my exclusive report several weeks ago that the Harris campaign was moving radio money out of Milwaukee and aggressively buying ads on those same two Philadelphia stations to shore up her black support," O'Donnell wrote.

According to a recent poll released Wednesday from GenForward, 26% of Black men between the ages of 18 and 40 say they will vote for Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris. The monumental shift in support of Blacks this election cycle has the Harris team having to win back a key demographic.

"Taken together, the spending indicates that Harris is deeply concerned about black turnout in Philadelphia and Trump sees this weakness and is aggressively going after voters there and in Milwaukee," he continued.

O'Donnell noted that Republicans in Wisconsin see Harris' dwindling support among Black males as a window to pick up critical votes.

"In addition to the Trump campaign's buy in Philadelphia, I reported exclusively last week that the Republican Party of Wisconsin was making a significant urban radio buy in Milwaukee," O'Donnell added.