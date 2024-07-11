More People Googling Biden Than Trump After Debate

Google searches for President Joe Biden flew past those for former President Donald Trump in the weeks after the pair's first presidential debate, marking only the second time that happened in the past year.

The searches for Biden were nearly double than those for Trump in the last week of June, and there was another uptick in the week after before the numbers started dropping this week, according to Google Trends, reports Newsweek.

Searches for Biden remain higher than those for Trump, with interest in the former president's name dropping since the week of the debate, June 23-29.

Biden's struggles in the debate prompted calls for him to exit the race, including from prominent Democrats and donors, likely pushing searches for information about him to Google users.

Trump had been holding a slight lead in Google searches, but the clicks for Biden had a slight surge during the week of Sept. 10-16, 2023.

Meanwhile, searches for Trump's name jumped fourfold between Aug. 20-26, 2023, and by five times as many from May 26-June 1.

The August 2023 surge came when Trump surrendered to authorities at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Aug. 24, with the ex-president posting his booking photo onto his reinstated account on X. That was the first time he used the platform since his suspension in January 2021 after the Capitol protests.

The May boost, meanwhile, came after Trump was convicted on May 30 in Manhattan of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

More people who search for Biden are from Washington, D.C., Delaware, Nebraska, Ohio, and Maryland, while more people google Trump from New Mexico, Iowa, Missouri, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

Biden's current problems have also led to a rise in searches for Rep. Dean Phillips, the Minnesota Democrat who challenged Biden for the presidential nomination earlier this year. Both people googling Trump and Biden are also searching for Phillips, according to Google Trends.