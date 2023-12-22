Trans Woman Sets Record at College Track Meet

A transgender female athlete set a new record in the 300m women's track category while competing in a college track and field meet earlier this month.

Sadie Schreiner, a sophomore at the Rochester Institute of Technology, set the record at a university track and field meet at Nazareth University on Dec. 8 with a time of 41.80 seconds.

Her victory was criticized by some who object to the inclusion of transgender student-athletes in women's sports competitions, such as former college swimmer Riley Gaines.

"New collegiate school record in women's 300m at @RITtigers !!! Except it was set by a male This happens a lot for something that never happens," Gaines wrote on social media.

Cindy Hoedel, a Kansas-based journalist, added in a reply to Gaines, "Making a mockery of women's sports. Women will have to spend years getting these men's times stripped. The women who won will eventually be acknowledged in record books but will never get back the stolen experience of standing atop the podium."