House Republicans Push Trans Athlete Ban Again

Republicans in the lower chamber are trying a second time this Congress to pass legislation restricting women's sports from kindergarten through college to biological females.

Under the bill, public schools and private ones that receive federal funding are at risk of losing it if they separate sports teams on gender identity instead of sex assigned at birth, a draft obtained by The Hill detailed.

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., is set to introduce the Save Women's Sports Act next week.

The GOP-controlled House passed a similar bill over the summer, but it was held up in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, introduced by Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., and stalled in the Senate aims to restrict the participation of transgender athletes by amending Title IX to define sex as only biological.

On Tuesday, former NCAA competitive swimmer Riley Gaines, now an activist for fairness in women's sports, urged Congress in a hearing to protect the struggling field.

"Congress must do everything it can to protect women's sports," stated McClain, who led the hearing. "The Biden administration is putting women's safety, privacy, and opportunities at risk by dismantling Title IX.

"We look forward to hearing from Riley Gaines and other witnesses firsthand about how these rules changes harm fairness and protection for women in women's sports across the country."