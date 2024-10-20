Trump: 'Kamala's Agenda Is They/Them — Not You'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump continues to use Vice President Kamala Harris' own words against her during the campaign, including in another go-around on the attack for using taxpayer funds for prisoners' transgender surgeries.

"KAMALA'S AGENDA IS THEY/THEM — NOT YOU!" Trump posted Sunday morning to Truth Social, sharing the campaign ad that concludes that in detailing Harris boasting how she used "power" to "pushing forward the movement, frankly, and the agenda."

Republicans, including Trump mega-donor billionaire Elon Musk, have consistently denounced transgender surgeries of children and puberty-aged teens. Musk said he "lost" a child to gender dysphoria, effectively "killed" by the "woke mind virus."

The campaign ad narrator started by outlining a transgender biological male who "murdered a father of 3" and was sentenced to life in prison.

"Kamala Harris pushed to use tax dollars to pay for his sex change," the ad stated.

Harris attempted to blame the Trump administration for "following the law" in using taxpayer funding for transgender surgeries during her televised interview with Bret Baier this week. Even liberal fact-checkers note Harris' attempt to misinform and boomerang on the issue is "true."

"I will follow the law," Harris told Baier in her pivot when asked whether she was pushing for public funding of prisoner transgender surgeries. "And it's a law that Donald Trump actually followed. You're probably familiar with now. It's a public report that under Donald Trump's administration, these surgeries were available on a medical necessity basis, to people in the federal prison system."

But conservatives argue there is no "medical necessity" for a prisoner changing his gender to a woman, noting that prisoners transitioning to women can do so to get into a less strict, lower-security prison, potentially positioning them to rape or even consensually consummate with in close prison populations.

And, Harris in her own words, admitted in the past she "pushed to use tax dollars" to pay for male prisoners to transition to women, the narrator of the Trump campaign ad above noted.

"I made sure they changed the policy so that every transgender inmate would have access," Harris is shown in the ad saying when she was running for the Democrat presidential primary in 2019.

"It sounds insane, because it is insane," the narrator continued. "Kamala was the first to help pay for a prisoner's sex change."

The ad then goes back to Harris' own words to use them against her.

"The power that I had, I used it in a way that was about pushing forward the movement, frankly, and the agenda," Harris is shown saying in the ad, which showed The Associated Press headline from 2017 exposing a "Killer Gets Sex Reassignment Surgery on Taxpayer's Dime" under Harris' "push."

Democrats since the failed Hillary Clinton campaign of 2016 have used the campaign mantra of "I'm with her," which is now trolled by the Trump campaign as "they/them" with regard to pushing the transgender dysphoria "agenda" and "movement."

"Kamala's agenda is they/them, not you," the campaign ad narrator concludes, as quoted by Trump in the above Truth post Sunday morning.