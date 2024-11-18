Christian School Forfeits Game Over Transgender Opponent

Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced, California, forfeited a girls' volleyball state playoff match after refusing to compete against a transgender player on the opposing team, the Merced Sun-Star reported.

School Administrator Julie Fagundes issued a statement after the forfeit, saying that "standing for biblical truth means more than the outcome of a game."

The statement added: "We do not believe sex is changeable and we do not intend to participate in events that send a different message. We also have a duty and responsibility to care for the health and safety of our athletes. So after consulting with our students, coaches, and staff, we have made the difficult decision to forfeit Saturday's game."

The school was scheduled to face San Francisco Waldorf in the playoff match, but refused to do so when it learned that its opponents had what they described as "a male athlete" on the team, Newsweek reported.

The incident highlights the debate across the nation about the issue of transgender athletes and their inclusion in women's sports.

President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly promised during his election campaign to "keep men out of women's sports."