WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: transgender | christian school | volleyball | forfeit

Christian School Forfeits Game Over Transgender Opponent

By    |   Monday, 18 November 2024 01:46 PM EST

Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced, California, forfeited a girls' volleyball state playoff match after refusing to compete against a transgender player on the opposing team, the Merced Sun-Star reported.

School Administrator Julie Fagundes issued a statement after the forfeit, saying that "standing for biblical truth means more than the outcome of a game."

The statement added: "We do not believe sex is changeable and we do not intend to participate in events that send a different message. We also have a duty and responsibility to care for the health and safety of our athletes. So after consulting with our students, coaches, and staff, we have made the difficult decision to forfeit Saturday's game."

The school was scheduled to face San Francisco Waldorf in the playoff match, but refused to do so when it learned that its opponents had what they described as "a male athlete" on the team, Newsweek reported.

The incident highlights the debate across the nation about the issue of transgender athletes and their inclusion in women's sports.

President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly promised during his election campaign to "keep men out of women's sports."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Stone Ridge Christian High School in Merced, California, forfeited a girls' volleyball state playoff match after refusing to compete against a transgender player on the opposing team, the Merced Sun-Star reported.
transgender, christian school, volleyball, forfeit
188
2024-46-18
Monday, 18 November 2024 01:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved