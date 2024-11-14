'Foul Play' Examines Growing Transgenders-in-Sports Trend

From injuries to scholarships or just opportunity and privacy, the Newsmax special "Foul Play: Athletes Speak Out" investigates the growing trend of transgender individuals in women's sports: the continued push, the criticism, and the consequences.

Premiering Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, the Breakwater Entertainment film by former college and professional athlete Keith Neubert follows athletes ranging from two-time national champion and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow to former Ivy League swimmer Paula Scanlan.

When to Watch:

9 p.m. ET "Foul Play: Athletes Speak Out"

Sunday on Newsmax – Find It Here

Scanlan, an ambassador for the Independent Women's Forum, reveals exclusively to Newsmax how she and her teammates at the University of Pennsylvania were ordered to stay silent about their objections and concerns about Lia Thomas, a transgender woman joining their team and sharing their locker room.

Her story is a first-person account of the disturbing trend of transgender athletes invading women's sports — what's been called by many "the civil rights issue of our time."

She, alongside University of Kentucky swimmer and NCAA champion Riley Gaines and others, have fought the incursion of men identifying as women and competing as such in sports. All of this while the Biden-Harris administration threatens to punish them and put federal aid in the cross hairs in the name of "inclusion."

"Foul Play" brings in science experts like kinesiology and sports sciences professor Gregory Brown to examine the disparity that exists between the sexes, with men, by virtue of being bigger, faster, and stronger, having an unfair and potentially dangerous competitive advantage.

"There is a far-left agenda that shrouds itself in the word 'inclusion,' and the fact that these school administrators were forcing this upon young women and girls and forcing them to change and disrobe in front of fully intact males, it is absolutely unconscionable," said Kara Frederick, director of the Tech Policy Center at The Heritage Foundation and former college soccer player.

"Allowing biological males to compete against women goes against that core value and is certain to result in injuries and accidents to girls and women," Neubert said.