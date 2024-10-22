WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: transgender | care | kamala harris | nbc news | interview | donald trump | aca

Harris Struggles on Trans Care Question

By    |   Tuesday, 22 October 2024 10:25 PM EDT

Democrat nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appeared uncomfortable answering, while NBC News had a tough time eliciting a response from Harris regarding her position on transgender hormonal intervention.

On Tuesday, midway through her interview, Harris was asked by NBC's Hallie Jackson, "Do you believe that transgender Americans should have access to gender-affirming care in this country?"

Immediately, Harris appeared to pivot. "I believe we should follow the law. You're probably pointing to the fact that Donald Trump's campaign has spent tens of millions."

"– They're trying to define you on this," Jackson interjected, giving Harris the benefit of the doubt. "I'm asking you to define yourself. Just broadly speaking, what is your value? Do you believe they should have that access?"

After asking Harris the question for a second time, the vice president answered with, "I believe that people, as the law states, even on this issue about federal law, that that is a decision that doctors will make in terms of what is medically necessary. I'm not going to put myself in a position of a doctor."

After seeing that Jackson appeared unsatisfied with the answer, Harris went off on a tangent, making claims that former President Donald Trump would repeal the Affordable Care Act, repeal the "$35 cap on insulin," "get rid of the Department of Education," and "give tax cuts to billionaires."

"So let's not get distracted," Harris continued, "by the issues that, to your point from the introductory point you raised, people want to know that their president has a plan to make their life better. And that includes addressing — bringing down the cost of living. It includes dealing with prescription medication costs. It includes addressing the housing crisis and affordable housing crisis in our country."

Jackson responded flatly, "I will move along, but I don't think I heard a clear answer from you on the issue of gender-affirming care. It sounds like you're saying there should be something between trans-Americans and their doctors. It feels like that's a long way from 'We see you' and 'We love you,' which was your message to trans-Americans in May."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Democrat nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appeared uncomfortable answering, while NBC News had a tough time eliciting a response from Harris regarding her position on transgender hormonal intervention.
transgender, care, kamala harris, nbc news, interview, donald trump, aca, doctors, deflecting
352
2024-25-22
Tuesday, 22 October 2024 10:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved