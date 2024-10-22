Harris Struggles on Trans Care Question

Democrat nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appeared uncomfortable answering, while NBC News had a tough time eliciting a response from Harris regarding her position on transgender hormonal intervention.

On Tuesday, midway through her interview, Harris was asked by NBC's Hallie Jackson, "Do you believe that transgender Americans should have access to gender-affirming care in this country?"

Immediately, Harris appeared to pivot. "I believe we should follow the law. You're probably pointing to the fact that Donald Trump's campaign has spent tens of millions."

"– They're trying to define you on this," Jackson interjected, giving Harris the benefit of the doubt. "I'm asking you to define yourself. Just broadly speaking, what is your value? Do you believe they should have that access?"

After asking Harris the question for a second time, the vice president answered with, "I believe that people, as the law states, even on this issue about federal law, that that is a decision that doctors will make in terms of what is medically necessary. I'm not going to put myself in a position of a doctor."

After seeing that Jackson appeared unsatisfied with the answer, Harris went off on a tangent, making claims that former President Donald Trump would repeal the Affordable Care Act, repeal the "$35 cap on insulin," "get rid of the Department of Education," and "give tax cuts to billionaires."

"So let's not get distracted," Harris continued, "by the issues that, to your point from the introductory point you raised, people want to know that their president has a plan to make their life better. And that includes addressing — bringing down the cost of living. It includes dealing with prescription medication costs. It includes addressing the housing crisis and affordable housing crisis in our country."

Jackson responded flatly, "I will move along, but I don't think I heard a clear answer from you on the issue of gender-affirming care. It sounds like you're saying there should be something between trans-Americans and their doctors. It feels like that's a long way from 'We see you' and 'We love you,' which was your message to trans-Americans in May."