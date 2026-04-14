Netanyahu Slams Europe's 'Moral Weakness'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday scolded Europe for failing "to defend civilization from barbarism" and credited Israel and the United States with "defending the entire world" against Iran.

Speaking during a prerecorded Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Yad Vashem, Netanyahu delivered a sharp rebuke of European leadership, warning that the continent has grown morally weak in the face of rising threats from Iran and its proxies, The Times of Israel reported.

"Europe today is afflicted by deep moral weakness," Netanyahu said, accusing the region of "losing control of its identity, of its values, of its responsibility to defend civilization against barbarism."

He added that Israel, by contrast, understands "the clear moral distinction between good and evil," particularly in moments requiring decisive action.

The remarks came as Israel continues to confront Iran and its network of allies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

Netanyahu said Israel's military actions, often in coordination with the United States, have not only protected the country but also prevented a broader global catastrophe.

"Along with the U.S., we are defending ourselves — we are defending the entire world," he said, underscoring what he described as a historic alliance at "the forefront of the free world."

Netanyahu pointed to recent joint operations targeting Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure, arguing that failure to act could have led to devastation on a scale comparable to the Holocaust.

Without intervention, he warned, Iranian nuclear sites like Natanz and Fordow might have become names "remembered with eternal dread" alongside Nazi death camps such as "Auschwitz, Treblinka, Majdanek, and Sobibor."

The prime minister also reiterated his longstanding pledge that Israel would never again allow another Holocaust, highlighting the transformation of the Jewish people from victims of genocide into a sovereign nation capable of defending itself.

"Today we are no longer a powerless people," Netanyahu said, describing Israel as a strong state that "roars with strength" and has dealt significant blows to Iran's military ambitions.

Other Israeli leaders echoed the criticism of Europe.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich rebuked German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for cautioning Israel over West Bank policies, saying Germany should focus on its own historical responsibility rather than lecturing Israel on morality.

President Isaac Herzog, meanwhile, struck a more unifying tone, calling for national cohesion and warning of persistent threats from Iran and rising global antisemitism, ynet Global News reported.

He urged world leaders to move beyond rhetoric and take concrete steps to protect Jewish communities.

Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremonies across Israel highlighted both the memory of past atrocities and the country's current security challenges.

With more than 100,000 Holocaust survivors still living in Israel, officials stressed the importance of preserving their stories while confronting modern dangers.