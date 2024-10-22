Tracking Survey: Harris Leads Trump by 4 Points

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris leads Republican Donald Trump by 4 points nationally among likely voters, according to Morning Consult's latest tracking survey released Tuesday.

Harris leads Trump 50% to 46%, according to the survey, which has a margin of error of 1 percentage point. Another 4% responded "someone else" or "didn't know," according to the survey.

Harris also leads by 4 points among independents, 47% to 43%, with 7% of respondents saying "don't know" and 4% saying "someone else," according to the survey.

Trump's favorability rating has improved by 5 points since the last survey published in September.

"Likely voters are now only 5 points more likely to view Trump negatively than positively, up from a 10-point deficit about a month ago, while Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance's own net favorability rating has ticked up by double digits, leaving him just 1 point in the red," the survey's analysis said.

Morning Consult's tracking survey is an outlier compared to two other national outlets tracking polling averages. The RealClearPolitics polling average has Harris ahead by 0.9 points, as does Decision Desk HQ.

The Morning Consult surveyed 8,570 likely voters from Oct. 18-20.