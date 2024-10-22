WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tracking | survey | kamala harris | donald trump | race | polls | independents

Tracking Survey: Harris Leads Trump by 4 Points

By    |   Tuesday, 22 October 2024 06:50 PM EDT

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris leads Republican Donald Trump by 4 points nationally among likely voters, according to Morning Consult's latest tracking survey released Tuesday.

Harris leads Trump 50% to 46%, according to the survey, which has a margin of error of 1 percentage point. Another 4% responded "someone else" or "didn't know," according to the survey.

Harris also leads by 4 points among independents, 47% to 43%, with 7% of respondents saying "don't know" and 4% saying "someone else," according to the survey.

Trump's favorability rating has improved by 5 points since the last survey published in September.

"Likely voters are now only 5 points more likely to view Trump negatively than positively, up from a 10-point deficit about a month ago, while Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance's own net favorability rating has ticked up by double digits, leaving him just 1 point in the red," the survey's analysis said.

Morning Consult's tracking survey is an outlier compared to two other national outlets tracking polling averages. The RealClearPolitics polling average has Harris ahead by 0.9 points, as does Decision Desk HQ.

The Morning Consult surveyed 8,570 likely voters from Oct. 18-20.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris leads Republican Donald Trump by 4 points nationally among likely voters, according to Morning Consult's latest tracking survey released Tuesday.
tracking, survey, kamala harris, donald trump, race, polls, independents, j.d. vance
193
2024-50-22
Tuesday, 22 October 2024 06:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved