Toyota Issues 'Do Not Drive' Advisory for 50K Vehicles

Toyota has issued a rare "Do Not Drive" advisory to the owners of approximately 50,000 older models of its popular Corolla and RAV4 vehicles in the United States.

According to the voluntary recall, the vehicles should not be driven until their faulty airbags have been repaired or replaced.

The recall notice, issued Thursday, covers the following models: 2003-04 Corolla; 2003-04 Corolla Matrix; and 2004-05 RAV4.

The recall stems from the Takata line of airbags that have been hampered by problems since the mid-2000s. At least 26 people have been killed in the U.S. by Takata inflators since May 2009, and at least 30 have died worldwide including people in Malaysia and Australia, according to CBS News.

In addition, about 400 people have been injured. The exploding airbags sent Takata of Japan into bankruptcy. The potential for a dangerous malfunction led to the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history. About 100 million airbags were recalled worldwide.

Because of the age of the airbags, it's more likely that a part inside could explode and discharge sharp metal fragments, which could lead to serious injury or even death, the automaker said.

"Owners SHOULD NOT DRIVE these vehicles until the FREE safety recall repair has been conducted," Toyota said in the statement.

Toyota said it is recommending that owners do not drive the vehicles to get fixed. Instead, vehicle owners should contact their local dealer, which can arrange for a number of other options, such as performing a mobile repair at the vehicle's location or tow the car to the dealership. The automaker said the airbag will be repaired or replaced for free.

The latest recall follows a December recall where approximately 1 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles from the 2020 and 2021 model years were pulled because of faulty sensors. That recall did not have a 'do not drive' warning attached to it.

The latest recall comes a week after comments by the auto giant’s chairman, Akio Toyoda, on the company's website regarding the fate of electric vehicles (EVs), saying despite government mandates, EVs will never dominate the global market.