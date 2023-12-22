Toyota Unveils Next Generation 2025 Camry Hybrid

Building upon greatness, the Toyota Camry enters its ninth generation with a fresh new look, enhanced performance, and a hybrid powertrain that’s made to move. Designed and assembled in the U.S., the new Camry masterfully amplifies everything drivers love about the current best-selling sedan in the U.S., with more power, striking good looks, feature packed convenience, and capable handling.

And now, as a part of Toyota’s effort to provide electrification for all, the 2025 Toyota Camry will be an exclusively Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), offering a combination of power and fuel efficiency that is ready to take on the daily drive.

Powering the Camry is Toyota’s first-ever sedan pairing of its 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine and fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5). Combining the engine’s power with two electric motors, this dynamic new HEV has a standard 225 net combined horsepower on Front Wheel Drive (FWD) models and 232HP on Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) equipped models.

Toyota engineers have also tuned the new HEV system at lower speeds to reduce engine RPMs and increase power from the traction battery to provide satisfying acceleration and torque feel. The Toyota Camry will also adopt the “Beyond Zero” badge to signal Toyota’s strong commitment to reducing carbon emissions and its vision for a carbon-neutral future.

For the first time ever on a Camry Hybrid, Toyota’s Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system will be available on all grades. For added peace of mind, the AWD system provides additional traction when needed, like during inclement weather or while cornering. The AWD system’s capability comes from a dedicated rear electric drive motor generator that automatically supplies power to the rear wheels when needed.

The 2025 Toyota Camry is expected to arrive at Toyota Dealerships in the Spring of 2024.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/LKOamyl7KkI

You can support me by buying me a cup of coffee. Thanks for subscribing and your support! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/laurenfix

We will be reviewing all of the newest cars on our YouTube channel Car Coach Reports.

Additional articles on our website https://www.CarCoachReports.com

"LAUREN FIX'S GUIDE TO LOVING YOUR CAR” Book - https://amzn.to/3ifDi3j

Total Car Score Podcast ► Hosts: Lauren Fix, Karl Brauer and Javier Mota. https://www.revolverpodcasts.com/shows/total-car-score/



_______________

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.