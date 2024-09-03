WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: save act | mike johnson | shut down

Speaker Mike Johnson's Funding Plan Slammed by Dems

By    |   Tuesday, 03 September 2024 12:17 PM EDT

Democrats in the Senate and White House have panned a plan by Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to fund the government ahead of a Sept. 30 shutdown deadline, Punchbowl News reported.

Johnson’s spending plan would keep federal agencies open until March at Fiscal Responsibility Act levels minus previous side deals agreed to by President Joe Biden and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, according to Punchbowl.

The Louisiana congressman also plans to attach the SAVE Act, a bill requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections, to the spending package, Punchbowl said.

The SAVE Act previously passed the House in July with five Democrats joining all Republicans in voting yes, though it has yet to receive a vote in the Democrat-controlled Senate. Non-citizens are already barred from voting in federal elections.

Senior House and Senate Democrats said the spending package proposed by Johnson is inadequate. Senior Democrats have opposed all House Republican spending bills, Punchbowl said.

“We cannot fund the government — with full-year funding bills or a continuing resolution — without the support of both Democrats and Republicans in the House and the Senate,” Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee told Punchbowl. “House Republicans have taken the process of funding the government down a partisan path — forcing us to consider extreme, harmful funding bills that have no chance of becoming law.”

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who introduced the SAVE Act, pointed out five Democrats supported the bill, with many other Democrats “privately wanting to.”

“If they vote ‘no’ with it attached to a funding bill that funds government to March – it’s pure politics,” Roy said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

With Democrats opposed to the Republican spending bill, Punchbowl said they expect a continuing resolution to be approved that extends into December, requiring both sides to agree to a spending package during a lame-duck session.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Democrats in the Senate and White House have panned a plan by Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to fund the government ahead of a Sept. 30 shutdown deadline, Punchbowl News reported. Johnson's spending plan would keep federal agencies open until March at Fiscal Responsibility Act...
save act, mike johnson, shut down
312
2024-17-03
Tuesday, 03 September 2024 12:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved